Monsta X Makes Epic Comeback With Hot New Album & Music Video For ‘Alligator’ — Listen & Watch

Hyungwon, Minhyuk, Wonho, I.M, Kihyun, Yoo Ki-hyun, Shownu, Jooheon (Monsta X) Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Monsta X iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Nov 2018
South Korean dance group 'MONSTA X' members pose as they arrive on stage prior to the finals of the annual K-Pop World Festival at the Changwon Stadium in Changwon, South Korea, 29 September 2017 (issued 30 September 2017). About 130,000 people participating from 71 countries took part in preliminary contests from April to July 2017, and the selected 13 teams were invited for the K-Pop final competition. K-Pop World Festival 2017, Changwon, Korea - 29 Sep 2017
South Korean dance group 'MONSTA X' members perform on stage during the finals of the annual K-Pop World Festival in Changwon Stadium, South Korea, 29 September 2017.
This is the BEST start to the week! Monsta X just unveiled their new album & it’s everything. Take a listen to the record here!

It’s here! Korean pop sensations, Monsta X, dropped their highly anticipated 2nd album, Take.2, ‘We Are Here,’ on February 18, 2019, and it already has fans falling in love! Per usual, their dedicated fanbase nearly broke the internet with praise. The K-Pop group also dropped a sexy new video for the song “Alligator,” and it is filled with the exotic visuals we’ve been waiting for! Twitter literally exploded with fan reactions to the video and the new album, with everyone absolutely loving it.

Not only did did the septet nail it with their new record, but they enlisted one of the biggest DJs in the world for one special track. The collaborative song, “Play It Cool,” with Steve Aoki is an instant standout! Steve had a blast making the track with the Monsta X guys, and spoke all about it in an interview with Metro. “I got to work with professionals who really know how to sing the song the way it’s supposed to be sung. I really wanted this song to touch people’s hearts and minds. It’s important that the performance really dives into someone’s soul. And MONSTA X knew how to do that,” he said.

Monsta X took the U.S by storm in 2018, with their history making performances at the biggest stages around the country, including iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. The K-pop sensations are also Pandora’s 2019 Artists To Watch, AND with a new album under their belt, they’re bound to be unstoppable in the year ahead!

Listen to the brand new album from Monsta X above! Don’t bother trying to pick a favorite track – we tried and it’s impossible!