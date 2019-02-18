Miranda Lambert’s Wedding Dress: Singer Rocks Lace Gown To Marry Brendan Mcloughlin

Miranda Lambert looked angelic in her lace wedding gown! Find out about the dress she wore on her big day here!

It was a white wedding! Miranda Lambert caused fans to flip out after she revealed on Instagram that she had married New York City cop Brendan Mcloughlin. And while we’ve already seen the sweet, romantic pics of the two of them on their wedding day, we now know what gown she wore! For her special day, the singer wore Lela Rose‘s Canyon wedding dress, a lace sheath gown with a plunging V-neckline. Check out Miranda’s gorgeous wedding gown here!

Meanwhile, since news of their marriage has made headlines, we’re now more aware of how Miranda and Brendan met in the first place. So, Miranda performed with her fellow Pistol Annies band members Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley on GMA on Nov. 2. Now, GMA tapes in Times Square, which is right in the heart of the South Midtown Precinct, the same precinct Brendan works as a cop. The Pistol Annies also performed later that night at The Town Hall, which is located close to where GMA tapes.

In her big announcement on social media, Miranda gushed about Brendan, writing, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️.” By marrying Brendan, Miranda also became a stepmom as well. Apparently, three months before he tied the knot with Miranda in a surprise wedding, Brendan fathered a child with his ex. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Miranda and Brendan. In the meantime, relive Miranda’s dating history with our gallery above.