Meek Mill Trolled For Cropping Nicki Minaj Out Of A Group Picture & Referring To Her As ‘Anonymous’

Amid a feud with Michael Rapaport, Meek Mill seemed to crop his ex Nicki Minaj out of a group photo! Check out the edited photo & the original right here!

It looks like celebrities occasionally crop their exes out of pictures, too, just like us! Meek Mill seemed to purposefully omit Nicki Minaj from a group photo, but eagle-eyed fans were able to notice his cropping after the original, unedited photo was tweeted. Meek shared a photo of himself and actor Michael Rapaport, with whom he’d end up getting in a heated back-and-forth on Twitter, courtside at the NBA All-Star Game, along with the following caption that references an “anonymous” friend: “Me:ayo yo who this? Anonymous: I think it’s the guy from white men can jump? Him: meek you so fire you give me that feeling what hip hop is missing ima fan ‘can I get a selfie’? Hurry up go head 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

So, while Meek kept the name of his mystery friend hidden in his tweet on Feb. 18, Rapaport shared the full, un-cropped selfie he took that also features Meek’s ex Nicki Minaj on Feb. 17. Along with the full photo, Rapaport provided this caption: “All Hip Hop Bloggers & Culture Critics Who Know all about Hip Hop but have Know Idea who Sparky D is, not one of you is on my level with any of this s***.”

Rapaport was referencing the backlash he received online after slamming Meek’s All-Star performance. After Rapaport called Meek a “trash rapper,” and claimed that Meek was “off beat,” Meek responded to his disses, tweeting, “Aye @michealrapaport don’t ever use the word trash when you speaking on nothing from our culture unless you tryna get trashed 🤫 #2 who gave you authorization to be speaking on us? #3 what you charging now? Last time I seen You you wanted a selfie 🥴 be great tho on the net 🤷🏾‍♂️.” Aside from being praised for winning their Twitter back and forth, Meek was called out by a few fans for cropping Nicki out of the picture. @LadyyDior wrote, “You really cropped my sis out like,” followed by a GIF that showcased some serious visible confusion. And @OwCharlee tweeted, “I can’t believe Meek Diddy cropped Nicki and referred to her as ‘Anonymous.'” However, @Jared_BeBallin defended Meek, writing, “Nicki Minaj fans man meek cropped nicki Minaj out😂. Like y’all wouldn’t crop out ya ex in a pic.”

Me:ayo yo who this?

Anonymous: I think it’s the guy from white men can jump?

Him: meek you so fire you give me that feeling what hip hop is missing ima fan “can I get a selfie”? Hurry up go head 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GJoMZotqG9 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2019

All Hip Hop Bloggers & Culture Critics Who Know all about Hip Hop but have Know Idea who Sparky D is, not one of you is on my level with any of this shit pic.twitter.com/fDsVdIexH0 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 18, 2019

We’ll keep you posted on how Meek’s feud with Rapaport continues. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of Meek and Nicki together — before he called her “anonymous,” of course.