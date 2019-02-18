Kourtney Kardashian Vs. Sofia Richie: Who Rocks The Sexy Leg-Spread Instagram Pose Best?

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie have a lot more in common than Scott Disick. The two women know how to slay this sexy pose, which is very popular on Instagram.

After the “Barbie feet” pose, looking over one shoulder and the “belfie” comes yet another Instagram trend that’s a hit with social media stars – the “leg-spread” aka the “woman-spread.” It’s a look that Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Sofia Richie, 20, have perfected – making it seem natural rather than forced or awkward. Kourtney is no slouch when it comes to Instagram poses. If she takes bad selfies or pics, you’d never guess from looking at her account. In a May 2018 Fashion Nova ad she posed in what looks like a golf cart while wearing cargo pants, a white vest top and matching sneakers. Her look was sexy but casual and so was her laid-back stance.

In an Instagram pic that she posted on Jan. 25 this year Sofia worked a similar outfit (and pose) but opted for a monochrome look – black pants and a matching vest top. Both Sofia and Kourtney seem to have nailed the pose that is a go-to for countless other celebs and social media influencers. We can’t decide who looks better in either of these pics, but we can say that it’s cool that the “leg-spread” or “woman-spread” pose is getting some love.

Anyone who has had to commute on public transport knows that it’s extremely annoying when a man spreads his legs and invades the space of those sitting next to him on the subway or the bus. What’s frustrating in that scenario is hot on social media and has even been dubbed a “power stance” by some media outlets like U.K. newspaper, The Sun. Once deemed unladylike, the “leg-spread” is a pose that some social media users are doing, not just to look cute or hot, but to make a statement adding the “#womanspreading” to a make a point.

We don’t know what point Kourtney and Sofia were trying to make when they rocked the pose. Whether they thought it was flattering, sexy or they didn’t overthink it and just felt comfortable in that moment, we think they both looked pretty damn good!