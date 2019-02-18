Mason Disick started running away when his mom Kourtney Kardashian began dancing to Tyga’s music at the gym! Watch the hilarious Instagram story video here!

What will Kylie Jenner think?! Kourtney Kardashian shared a hilarious video of herself at the gym dancing to Kylie’s ex Tyga‘s hit “Taste”, while her son Mason Disick sits on a StairMaster. As soon as his mom starts dancing in the Instagram story, Mason immediately gets up and runs out the door… and he keeps booking it until he’s completely out of sight. Seriously, this kid did not want to witness any dancing on his mom’s part. Watch the hilarious moment go down below!

We reported earlier how after fans have compared Kourtney to her ex Scott Disick‘s current girlfriend Sofia Richie, who is 19 years Kourtney’s junior, Kourtney feels like she “has to keep up” with her. “Kourtney is obsessed with looking and feeling young, so it’s natural she’s a little jealous of seeing Scott with a younger woman,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. She, along with her sisters, does everything and anything to look her youngest. At the end of the day though, Kourtney loves Scott dearly and just wants to see him happy and succeed, like any mother of someone she shares children with would, however, they will never get back together romantically. If Scott is happy with Sofia, then she’s fine with it. She thinks Sofia is young and hot so of course she feels like she has to keep up, but all she wants is Scott to be happy.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney has also been vocal about how she wants to co-parent with Scott in a positive way. “I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together,” Kourtney said on the TODAY show on Feb. 7. “And I think it’s a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason, but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too.”

