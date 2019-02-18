Khloe Kardashian Fires Back After Being Mom-Shamed For Long Nails: ‘I Manage Just Fine’

Don’t mess with Mama Koko! The ‘KUWTK’ star clapped back at mom-shamers who came after her for having long nails!

Leave Khloe alone! Khloe Kardashian has had enough with the haters, especially those who mom-shamed her for having long nails. What the heck!? “It’s annoying when people talk about my nails. Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby,” the mother of True, 11 months, wrote on Twitter. “There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. Happy Monday to you.” Like we said, don’t mess with mama Koko.

The drama began when the 34-year-old snapped a close-up pic of her long, coffin-shaped matte red nails on Instagram, and haters began to come after her. “How do u change diapers with them?” one wrote. “How do you change a nappy without gouging out some skin?” another commented on her acrylic talons. “How on earth can you look after a baby with nails that long and hard?” added someone else. This isn’t the first time Khloe has dealt with negative reactions to her long nails. The Kardashian sis always keeps her nails manicured and long, and the mom-shamers commented on her choice again in January when she showed off her long, maroon polished claws while hanging in a Rolls Royce.

Luckily, Khloe isn’t fighting the haters on her own. “Everyone has there own opinion on long nails. You can definetely (sic) rock them,” a fan responded to some of the blacklash. “And as for the baby thing. Y’all need to stay in your lane. She took a pic of her nails to show them off, not to get judged.” “You’re nails are beautiful. I have long nails all the time and don’t have a problem doing anything. You go girl!” another complimented. Yeah, we don’t think Khloe will let these mom-shamers get to her!