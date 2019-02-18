Khloe Kardashian Posts Shocking Cryptic Message After Rumors Tristan Got ‘Flirty’ With Other Women

Khloe Kardashian sure is a fan of cryptic messages! The reality star posted a new vague quote after Tristan reportedly was ‘flirty’ with other women on Valentine’s Day!

She’s speaking out! Khloé Kardashian, 34, posted a new cryptic message on her Instagram account after Life & Style reported that her basketball player baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, “was being flirty, hitting up girls” on Valentine’s Day! That same day, Khloé was home with their adorable 10-month-old daughter, True. Khloé captioned a new picture on her Instagram on Feb. 18 with Big Sean lyrics from his song “Memories” and said, “Are you willing to give up what you love, for who you love?” Interesting!

Khloé’s cryptic comment, which she paired with a photo of her in gorgeous pink eyeshadow, lipstick, and draping her pajama shirt off her shoulders, could very well be a comment directed at Tristan. The two have been the subject of breakup rumors lately, especially after his Valentine’s Day outing.

As we previously reported, Tristan was spotted out and about on Valentine’s Day this year without Khloé, amidst their split rumors. “Tristan arrived at Pineapple Hill Saloon And Grill in Sherman Oaks on the evening of Valentine’s Day,” a source at the restaurant EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “[He] was definitely without Khloe and didn’t seem to be missing her. She was nowhere in sight. Coincidentally enough, she lives close by.”

Khloé had posted another cryptic message on Valentine’s Day as well, which was directed about finding your “person.” If Khloé and Tristan are no longer together, it would make sense as to why they didn’t spend the holiday of love together. Regardless, it looked like Khloé had a great time on Feb. 14, as she posted Instagram Stories of her precious daughter throughout the day! Romantic love definitely isn’t the only thing that people can celebrate on Valentine’s Day, and Khloé seemed to enjoy the day with or without Tristan’s company! If they aren’t together anymore, Khloé will surely be fine on her own!

HollywoodLife reached out to Khloé and Tristan’s reps, but did not hear back in time for publication.