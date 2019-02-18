Jonas Brothers Planning Epic Reunion 6 Yrs. After Split: Band Name & More Revealed

The Jonas Brothers are planning on reuniting, according to a new report! Find out their new group name that will give you chills!

S.O.S., this sounds too good to be true! The Jonas Brothers are planning an epic reunion 6 years after they officially split as a group, according to sources who told Us Weekly. On top of that, the trio will be officially losing the “Brothers” part of their group name, and will be simply referred to as “JONAS,” sources went on to tell the publication. Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that the brothers convened in London recently to discuss their comeback, which will reportedly include new music and a documentary. Their insider shared, “After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together.”

Rumors of a possible reunion stirred almost a year ago in Jan., 2018 after the group’s Instagram page went live again. However, Nick dispelled these rumors, telling W magazine, “I mean, it is not happening right now. Never say never. I think that there is some great things happening in all of our lives individually still and we are all focusing on that at the moment.”

Nick previously talked about “initiating” the conversation that led to the group’s split back in 2013. “I [initiated it]. It was a very tough conversation,” Nick told host Andy Cohen during an episode of WWHL back in 2016. “It left the family a bit shaken up for a little while… We’re good now. I have a beautiful niece. [Kevin] has made a family and [has] an app company he’s working on. Joe’s band DNCE is doing very well. It’s good for everybody and it’s good it happened because I think we all grew from it, but it was very challenging for a little while.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about their forthcoming reunion. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of the Jonas Brothers over the years in our gallery above.