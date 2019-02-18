Miranda Lambert’s 1st Meeting With Brendan McLoughlin: How & When They Connected Revealed

Miranda Lambert surprised everyone when she announced she and Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot – without anyone knowing they were dating! Here’s how and when they met.

Miranda Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin… much to everyone‘s surprise. No one knew these two were dating, because they managed to keep their romance a secret for over three months. Luckily, we finally have some answers as to how and when they met.

The couple first met on Friday, Nov. 2, when the country singer, 35, appeared on that day’s episode of Good Morning America with her Pistol Annies‘ bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, a source told People. The musical group was in New York City to promote their third studio album, Interstate Gospel, which dropped that day. As part of their appearance, they also performed their latest single, “Got My Name Changed Back.”

McLoughlin, 27, is a police officer with the New York Police Department. The NYPD confirmed to People that he is currently assigned to the South Midtown Precinct, which includes Times Square – aka where GMA is filmed and where Lambert performed on the day she met her now-husband.

McLoughlin, who began working with the NYPD in 2013, has been known to work crowd control following local concerts. Later that same night, Lambert, along with the rest of the Pistol Annies, performed at a concert in New York’s The Town Hall, which is located just one block away from where GMA films.

The “Tin Man” hitmaker first revealed her relationship on Feb. 16, when she announced on Instagram that she had gotten married to McLoughlin in a secret wedding. A source told People that the nuptials took place on Jan. 26, and Lambert’s rep confirmed to the magazine that the wedding wasn’t super recent. Around the same time they met, McLoughlin welcomed a child with another woman, meaning that Lambert is now a stepmom as well.