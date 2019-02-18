Diddy Raves Over Another One Of J.Lo’s Pics On Instagram With Fire & Heart Emojis

Diddy once again praised his ex Jennifer Lopez on Instagram! Read his sweet message he left for her here!

He’s back at it again! Just days after Diddy commented with a heart-eyed emoji on a picture of his ex Jennifer Lopez participating in the “10-Day Challenge” on Jan. 29, he’s returned to her Instagram comments again. After J.Lo shared a video of her performing “Heartbreak Hotel” as part of the Elvis All-Star Tribute during the NBA All-Star match, Diddy responded, “You in dat zone. Keep killing dem,” adding a heart emoji and three flame emojis. Read his suggestive comment he posted on Feb. 18 below!

Meanwhile, after Diddy’s initial heart-eyed emoji comment, J.Lo thought Diddy’s message was sweet, but nothing changes the fact that she’s totally in love Alex Rodriguez. “Jen is flattered by Sean’s flirty comment on her social media,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jen has been working really hard on her diet, exercise and health lately so she feels really good about how she looks and is glad that her ex is taking notice. However she is totally in love with her boyfriend Alex, who even told her he was going to comment back at Diddy. Jen has remained friendly with Diddy over the years since they were a couple, and if the timing were different, she might feel differently about his sweet message online, but for now, she is fully invested in looking good for her man Alex.”

And just because he’s leaving comments on his ex’s Instagram pics, Diddy is by no means trying to win Jen back. “Jennifer will always be one of Diddy’s great loves, and he still cherishes her and their memories to this day,” a source close to Diddy told us. “But he isn’t pursuing her. He was simply giving her a well-deserved compliment, not trying to swoop her up.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest comments Diddy sends J.Lo. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of Diddy and Jennifer from back when they were together in our gallery above.