Jenelle Evans & David Eason Spark Split Rumors With Cryptic Social Media Posts

Oh no! Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been raising eyebrows from recent social media posts, sparking new rumors of a split between the married couple.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 27, has been sparking new split rumors with her husband, David Eason, 30. Jenelle reportedly posted a Facebook picture on Feb. 16 and captioned the photo “Single AF,” according to Us Weekly. That would seem pretty obvious in indicating a split, but sources revealed that that may not be the case.

“They are fighting,” a source told Us Weekly. “He hasn’t been home.” However, despite Jenelle’s interesting Facebook status, and allegedly changing her relationship status to “separated” on the same social media site, per Us Weekly, their insider said that “they aren’t broken up.”

“What else is new? David and Jenelle are always fighting, he won’t come home for days at a time,” another source revealed to the magazine. “I would be surprised if they weren’t fighting. Now that would be shocking.”

Things haven’t appeared to be smooth sailing for the couple for some time. On the show they film together, Teen Mom 2, Jenelle called 911 in Oct. 2018 to report an alleged assault incident with her husband, and the clip aired on a Jan. 28 episode. “My husband assaulted me,” Jenelle claimed on the call. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f***ing collarbone crack, and I can’t move my arms.” Since her call, though, Jenelle has said that the couple has “moved on” from what allegedly happened.

“It was a stupid argument we had,” Jenelle EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Part of marriage sometimes is arguing and making up. I haven’t even watched any episodes from this season yet.” Jenelle continued, “David is upset everyone keeps bringing up old things that have happened and that we have moved on from.” Well, Jenelle said herself that arguing is definitely part of their marriage – maybe that explains the Facebook update!

We guess we’ll have to keep watching season nine to figure out what has happened with Jenelle and David! Until we see it for ourselves on television, we hope Jenelle is happy, no matter if she’s working out things with David, or separated from him altogether.