‘The Bachelor’s Colton: I Was ‘Shocked’ At How Many Men Reached Out & Supported Me After Virginity Reveal

Coming clean about being a virgin at 26 on national TV was a big deal for Colton Underwood, but he told us EXCLUSIVELY that he’s received much more support than anticipated — even from other men!

Colton Underwood’s virginity has been a focal point of his season of The Bachelor, and it’s had quite an affect on viewers. “Since announcing that I was a virgin and having that conversation with Becca [Kufrin] on The Bachelorette, I’ve had a lot of guys reach out to me,” Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Feb. 5. “I’ve had a lot of women, too, but I was actually shocked by the number of guys…and who. I’ve had some coaches that coached me in the past, I’ve had some players I’ve played with at the highest level, and I’ve had some family members even come out and talk to me even more about it.”

Colton has made it clear that he is not saving himself for marriage, but rather, he is simply waiting to be in love and with the right woman. This, of course, has left viewers anxiously waiting for the Fantasy Suites portion of his season, where he could very well lose his virginity. However, for Colton, this decision is obviously about more than just making buzzed-about television. “I think it’s just creating that dialogue and that safe space to know that you’re not going to be judged, you’re not going to be talked down upon just because you decided to make a personal choice and just because that’s who you are as a person,” he explained. “I have zero regrets about opening up about who I am as a person and i think it’s important for everyone to be able to express themselves for who they are.”

This season of The Bachelor is well underway, and just seven women — Cassie, Caelynn, Hannah B., Hannah G., Kirpa, Heather and Tayshia — remain as we head into the Feb. 18 episode. Colton has teased that the end of this season is “different” than anything we’ve ever seen before, so the anticipation is building as the season winds down.

After the Feb. 18 episode, just four women will remain, and Colton will head to their hometowns to meet their families in the most important part of his journey to find love yet. As a contestant on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, Colton was eliminated after hometown dates — so he knows just how important this part of the show is!