Chyna Is Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame 2 Years After Her Death & Fans Are Pissed – Here’s Why

Fans are split & taking to Twitter after it was announced that the late WWE women’s wrestler Chyna is being inducted to the Hall Of Fame in a group, instead of solo.

Legendary WWE female wrestler Chyna is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month as a founding member of D-Generation X (DX). While fans are thrilled the late wrestler is getting recognized, several are not happy that she is being inducted as part of a six-person faction, rather than a “singles competitor.” “Damn right she should be in there. But on her own, too,” one Twitter user wrote. “As awesome as this is, It would be nice for # Chyna to be inducted ON HER OWN! But this is still great news!” another added.

“CHYNA SHOULD BE IN HALL OF FAME, CHYNA SHOULD BE IN HALL OF FAME. # WWE puts her in w/ one of the most iconic groups ever. CHYNA SHOULD BE IN BY HERSELF. SHE SHOULDN’T BE OVERSHADOWED,” one user fired back at the irony of some people’s complaints. “Please don’t be one of the people complaining about Chyna going into the HOF with DX just because it wasn’t a solo induction. Every single member of the group could go in alone, but DX as a whole is undeniable in their influence. Not one person could say they don’t deserve it,” wrote Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin.

The announcement came from ESPN’s Tim Fiorvanti, who revealed that Chyna would be joined by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and X-Pac in the DX group. The group was originally formed in ’97 as a trio featuring Triple H, Michaels and Chyna. They “collectively helped bring crotch chops and ‘suck it’ into the pop culture mainstream during the peak of its powers,” according to ESPN. “I think it’s the most meaningful for us all to go in together and to be recognized together,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque told the outlet. “It’d be tough to pick a female that was more impactful on the business. She did something that was completely so out of left field that it wasn’t even being considered when we first brought it up for her to come in. It wasn’t even a consideration … it wasn’t an easy thing, and against all odds she did all of that. She earned everybody’s trust. She won over the fans. She won over the boys. She did all of it,” he added of Chyna.

Joanie “Chyna” Laurer left the WWE in 2001 and entered the TV and film industry, dabbling in aduly entertainment. Chyna died on April 20, 2016 of an overdose due to a lethal combination of alcohol, anxiety drugs diazepam and nordazepam, painkillers oxycodone and oxymorphone, and sleeping aid temazepam.