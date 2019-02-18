Cardi B Says She’s ‘Disappointed’ In Jussie Smollett: He ‘F***ed Up Black History Month’ If He Lied

Cardi B is weighing in on the Jussie Smollett case amid rumors that some Chicago cops think the ‘hate crime’ was a hoax. But the rapper isn’t giving up on the actor, yet.

Cardi B, 26, is sharing her thoughts on the Jussie Smollett case, nearly three weeks after the Empire star claimed that he was the victim of a brutal racist and homophobic attack. As multiple outlets, including CNN, are reporting that unnamed Chicago cops think the 36-year-old may have staged the attack, the rapper is telling fans that she’s “disappointed” in him. In an Instagram Live video that surfaced on Feb. 18, Cardi says, “So I’m really disappointed in Jussie Smollett, whatever the f*** his name is. I’m really disappointed in him. I feel like he f***ed up Black History Month, bro. Like, damn.”

But the “Money” rapper reveals in the video that she hasn’t completely given up hope on Jussie. She adds, “I’m not gonna say yet – until he says out his mouth that it was fake and the s*** was staged, I don’t want to completely blame him, because like somebody that I was talking to, they said police in Chicago are racist so they might probably [be] trying [to] frame him and make him look like he’s a liar. But, if he’s not then bro, you f***ed up for real. Why did you do that? You don’t have to do that. Then you give f***ing Donald Trump immunity to laugh at n****s and s***, and make motherf***ers look bad. S*** brazy [sic] bro.”

Cardi B goes on to explain one of the reasons why she is not totally slamming Jussie. She alleges that New York police once lied about her to the press after she publicly accused officers of putting her in a “headlock.” Cardi says, “You know…why I want to give him the benefit of the doubt that he lied? It was probably like two years ago my cousin got into an argument with this guy, like road rage… And my cousin got out the car and I got out the car and you know I’m always throwing s***. So I threw the guy a bottle of water. The guy he don’t want to fight my cousin. He really want to fight me. So I started bugging. So the police came and put me in like a headlock… So I got on Instagram and I said how the police got me in a headlock and since I went on Instagram I had 12 coming to my home, personally coming to my home, calling my phone, leaving me letters saying that I have to speak to them… and since I never gave a statement to the police they put out a statement that I did it to promote my album.”

Cardi goes on to say, “Mind you my album wasn’t even planned. This was when ‘Bodak Yellow’ first came out. And on my daughter’s life… Jesus Christ could strike me. My daughter could die in my arms if I’m lying. N****s really put me in a headlock ‘cause I was bugging out… And because I didn’t give out a statement they put out a statement claiming that I was practically lying.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to the NYPD about Cardi’s serious allegations but we have yet to receive a response.

Even though Cardi is willing to reserve judgement on Jussie she did note reports that the two brothers who were arrested – and then released without charge – in connection with the case are cooperating with police. “But they do say they have evidence from both the brothers that they spoke though,” she says in the video. “I don’t know. I want to see what else. I want to know… You have so many people standing for you. Why would you do that bro?”