Blake Shelton Reportedly Had No Idea Ex Miranda Lambert Was Married: They Have ‘Zero Contact’

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have a history, but he’s not privy to what she’s up to these days — he even found out about her secret wedding right along with the rest of the world, according to a new report!

It’s been three and a half years since Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert ended their four-year marriage, and these days, they’re completely out of each other’s lives. In fact, he reportedly had NO clue that she got married to Brendan McLoughlin until the news went public via her social media post over the weekend! “Blake found out about the wedding at the same time everybody else did,” a source told Us Weekly. “Blake was not given a heads up and doesn’t know her new husband. Since they split, they have had almost zero contact.”

Miranda absolutely shocked her fans when she revealed on Feb. 16 that she had secretly married Brendan. While sharing the news, she also posted two stunning photos from their secret wedding, which reportedly took place in Nashville on Jan. 26. The public had no idea Miranda was even dating anyone at the time she announced she was married. She had previously been linked to Turnpike Troubadours singer, Evan Felker, but they ended things in Aug. 2018. It’s unclear exactly when Miranda met Brendan, an NYPD officer, who actually welcomed a child with his ex back in Nov. 2018, according to People.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Blake would be left in the dark regarding Miranda’s love life. After all, the two divorced in July 2015, and have done a good job at avoiding one another at country music award shows and other high-profile events. Plus, Blake has moved on himself — he’s been happily dating Gwen Stefani for just over three years now!

“Blake has completely moved on a long time ago,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “To see Miranda get married is almost like a relief to him. She was a big part of his life for quite a while, and only wants good things for her, but he’s not paying attention to it at all.” After splitting from Blake, Miranda dated Anderson East for nearly two years before she got together with Evan, then Brendan. It took some time, but it looks like she’s finally found the one!