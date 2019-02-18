‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale Preview: Preacher Lawson Tries & Fails To Find A Duet Partner

Preacher Lawson is trying to find a performance partner for the finale in this ‘AGT: The Champions’ preview, but things don’t exactly go as planned. Watch this hilarious sneak peek now!

Preacher Lawson is one of the finalists looking to be crowned the ultimate Champion on AGT: The Champions, and he wants to perform a duet. He goes to the other finalists to try and see if they can all make something work in this EXCLUSIVE finale preview. Preacher tries his hand at knife-throwing with Deadly Games, but his aim is a little off. He attempts ventriloquism with Darci Lynne Farmer, but he can’t seem to keep his mouth shut!

The comedian moves on to the singers, specifically Paul Potts, Kechi, and Brian Justin Crum. When Preacher shows off his less-than stellar vocals, Paul tells him to stick with comedy. Preacher goes to magicians Shin Lim and Jon Dorenbos in hopes of maybe finding a duet partner with them. It doesn’t work out for Preacher.

Preacher doesn’t just ask other finalists for help. He goes to host Terry Crews with an idea. “Look, I’m the host, okay? I mean, look, I don’t even think I’m allowed to do anything like this. How fair would it be to all the other contestants?” Terry tells Preacher. The comedian goes off about his whole plan, and Terry gets distracted very easily. When Preacher turns around, Terry is gone!

Special acts and fan favorites will take the stage for memorable performances. At the end of the night, a winner will be announced. Even though AGT: The Champions is ending, you’re not going to have to wait long for more America’s Got Talent. Season 14 of AGT will air this summer, and things are changing up quite a bit. Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union will be joining as judges, replacing Heidi Klum and Mel B. Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Terry will be returning.