NBA All-Star Game 2019: When It Starts, How To Watch & More Baller Details

It’s almost time for the wildest night in the NBA: the All-Star Game! Find out when the game starts, who’s on what team, how to watch the game online and more!

Where else can you see Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Kemba Walker go up against LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving? The answer: the 2019 NBA All-Star Game! The Feb. 17 event will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it could be the most memorable All-Star game in recent history. With Kendall Jenner’s current bae, Ben Simmons, going up against her ex, Blake Griffin, will she show up to watch the game in person? How awesome will Meek Mill and J. Cole’s performances be? Will Anthony Hamilton or Carly Rae Jepsen’s anthem renditions go viral like Fergie’s did in 2018? The only way to find out is to tune in – so when does this all start?

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game starts at 8:20 PM ET on Feb. 17. Coverage of the game, which airs on TNT and TBS, will begin at 7:00 PM ET. Both TNT and TBS have their own streaming portals, so that will be where you can watch the game online (but you will need a television provider account – aka cable or satellite – to use them.) Cord cutters can use SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and other streaming services to watch.

Wait, WHO is playing with LeBron? As with every NBA All-Star game, fans, NBA players and members of the media voted the 2019 All-Star class. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains, as they received the most votes from the West and East conferences, respectively.

Starters for Team Giannis include…well, Giannis, as well as Joel Embiid, Paul George, Stephen Curry, and Kemba Walker. The rest of the team includes Khris Middleton, Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, D’Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Lowry and Dirk Nowitzki.

Team LeBron includes King James, as well as starters Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. The rest of the squad includes Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, LaMarcus Aldridge, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal, and Dwyane Wade.

There’s also a hip-hop concert? In addition to the NBA action, the All-Star game will have Meek Mill open the night while J. Cole will perform at halftime. Anthony Hamilton will sing the United States’ national anthem, while Carly Rae Jepsen will sing “O Canada.” It all goes down tonight so basketball fans better not miss a thrilling second!