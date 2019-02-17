Sofia Richie Looks Just Like Kourtney Kardashian In Fresh-Faced New Photo Lounging In Bed

Sofia Richie once again reminded us of of her boyfriend Scott Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian when she shared a photo of herself in a pose that the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star often strikes.

Sofia Richie, 20, channeled Kourtney Kardashian, 39, when she posed with her hand on her head in a new Instagram pic. The gorgeous blonde took to the social media site to share the snapshot, which shows a close up of her face as she lounges in bed, and we can’t help but be reminded of all the times Kourtney shared pics of herself posing in the exact same way! Although Sofia only captioned the pic with a simple heart emoji and didn’t mention her boyfriend Scott Disick‘s ex at all, it’s clear to see these two are similar in more ways than one!

Kourtney’s hand on head pose is one she loves doing, and has done in numerous pics, including one from Oct. 2018, in which she’s leaning against a wall (see below!), and it definitely looks like Sofia’s new photo. The strikingly similar posing pics between Sofia and Kourt is just one example of the many times Scott’s lady love has reminded us of the mother of his three children over the past year and a half. Sofia changing her hair from blonde to brunette was another time she brought on some serious Kourtney vibes, and who can forget the similar style choices they often wear?

We’re not sure if Sofia is being inspired by Kourtney or if the two just think on the same wavelength, but either way, one can’t deny the similarities. In addition to their twin looks, these ladies know how to flaunt their own individual and unique styles whenever they get the chance. From dressing up in fancy dresses with elaborate hairstyles to dressing down in hoodies and sneakers, they always manage to look their best and turn heads in all the right ways!

We look forward to seeing more incredible pics from Sofia and Kourtney in the future! Whether they are looking alike or not, we can’t deny that they both know how to own a pic!