SNL: ‘Nancy Pelosi’ & ‘Chuck Schumer’ Giggle As They Insist They Didn’t Best Trump In Wall Negotiations

‘SNL’ hilariously recreated Nancy Pelosi’s iconic State of the Union clap! Watch the latest ‘Weekend Update’ segment below!

Weekend Update is back, and it absolutely skewered Donald Trump. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi (played by Alex Moffat and Kate McKinnon) tried their best not to completely lose it when it came to pretending that they didn’t best Trump in their Wall negotiations. After describing Trump as a “very tough negotiator” and saying that they were “devastated of the outcome”, Nancy and Chuck just couldn’t help but laugh. And in response to the fact that Trump only got two percent of the amount of money he wanted for the Wall, Schumer admitted: “2 percent, I can’t drink milk that rich.” However, the real highlight of the segment happened when both of them recreated Pelosi’s iconic State of the Union clap! Watch the hilarious Weekend Update segment below.

Meanwhile, on the Jan. 26 episode of SNL, Chris Redd‘s Soulja Boy made a big announcement. After revealing that he was running for president, he also admitted he didn’t know that Donald Trump was president: “Trump? Trump?! The dude that got bodied by the popular vote? The dude who got beef with Nan-silly Pillow-skis?” He also revealed the knock-off titles for video games he was working on: Fork-Knife, Red Dread Recession, and Super Manjeno Brothers.

And on the prior week’s episode, Kate McKinnon showed off her incredible Elizabeth Warren impression. The Emmy award-winning comedian’s Warren likened herself to a prostate exam: “…[Y]ou’ll need one or you’ll die. This country, Colin, is long overdue for a finger up its caboose. You might even like it. So bend over, America, and let mama Warren get to work.”

Chuck and Nancy stopped by the Update desk. #SNL pic.twitter.com/xaGVfG1JAs — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2019

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from this season in our gallery above.