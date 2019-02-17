Nicki Minaj’s BF Caresses Her Stomach & She Questions If He’s Hoping For A Baby

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Feb 16 to share a video of herself snuggling up to boyfriend Kenneth Petty, and after he started rubbing her stomach, she got him to admit whether or not he wants her to get pregnant!

Nicki Minaj, 36, and boyfriend Kenneth Petty had a little cuddling session on Feb. 16 and the singer used it as an opportunity to ask her beau if he’s thinking about babies! Nicki posted a video of the couple’s cozy time to Instagram and in the clip, Kenneth can be seen rubbing her stomach as she flaunts her cleavage in a multi-colored sleeveless dress.

“Why are you rubbing my stomach?” Nicki asks Kenneth, who has his eyes closed and appears to be half sleeping, in the video. “You wish there was something inside of there?” It didn’t take long for Kenneth to answer. “There will be,” he quietly mumbled. Nicki couldn’t help but laugh at his response and asked, “Says who? Says who?” before rolling her eyes at the camera. “Says me,” he muttered.

There’s been no confirmation or indication from Nicki about any kind of pregnancy yet, but the video definitely shows that the lovebirds are open to discussing it! The intimate moment between Nicki and Kenneth in the video is just one of many that the rapper has been publicly sharing since revealing their romance last year. On Feb. 8, she shared a mirror selfie that they both confidently posed for, and in it, Kenneth couldn’t help but place his hand on Nicki’s behind. Although there’s been criticism about the romance from some of Nicki’s followers due to Kenneth’s history with the law, which includes multiple arrests, these moments prove they’re not letting anything or anyone come between them.

We’ll be on the lookout for more eye-catching pics and videos of Nicki and Kenneth! Since Nicki seems to be at her happiest with her man, we’re sure she’ll keep them coming!