J. Cole’s Epic Halftime Show, Meek Mill’s Wild Opening & More NBA All-Star Game Highlights

The NBA All-Star Game just finished and it totally lived up to all the hype. From Team LeBron’s amazing comeback victory to J. Cole’s epic halftime performance, check out all the night’s best moments.

It was Team LeBron versus Team Giannis, but the real winners were the fans after watching the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. The Feb. 17 game, taking place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, saw the biggest and brightest stars on the court square off each other, but that wasn’t all that went down. From Meek Mill opening to the show to North Carolina native J. Cole’s incredible halftime show to seeing Dwyane Wade, 37, play his last All-Star game to watching Dirk Nowitzki starting his 2019 NBA All-Star Game by dropping down a trio of 3-pointers, there was a lot to make this night one of the best in the game’s history.

Starting from the top, Meek turned Charlotte (if albeit temporarily) into the hip-hop capital of the country with his opening performance. While spitting out verses from a handful of his hits, the Philadelphia rapper brought a little Brotherly Love to the Queen City. The performance was fire – literally. While it’s a bit extra to say things are “lit,” there were actual flames going off while Meek rocked the mic. It’s unlikely that Meek will be back in 2020 when the All-Star game heads to Chicago (because they’d probably want to get a Chicago rapper to play…someone like Kanye West?) but if they were to book Meek, it wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Charlotte was well-represented during the NBA All-Star game, as hometown hero Anthony Hamilton brought some funk, R&B, and soul to the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Though it was far more…well, extra…than Carly Rae Jepsen’s performance of “O, Canada,” Anthony’s rendition was rather smooth. Perhaps that’s how the song should be performed from now on?

Team LeBron with a FEROCIOUS comeback to take down Team Giannis 178-164 pic.twitter.com/Hwb8x9tNJ7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 18, 2019

Those weren’t the only performances that happened during the night, as J. Cole brought his brand of hip-hop to the half. While giving a shout-out to the recently released 21 Savage, J. Cole (which rocking a Charlotte Hornets jacket that may have been pulled straight out of the 1990s) got everyone on their feet and singing along! It was as if the Spectrum Center was the hottest block party in Queen City. Nice.

Of course, the night wasn't just about the concerts – there was some actual basketball going on! Team Giannis (named after captain Giannis Antetokounmpo) broke out to an early lead, going over Team LeBron (James) 53-37 lead after the first. At the end of the half, Team Giannis led 95-82. Team LeBron came alive in the second half, as they tied it up in the third, nailing 12 3-pointers. By the time the fourth quarter came, everyone started to get wild. Massive dunks. Wild 3-pointers.

By the final whistle, it was Team LeBron who won by a score of 178-164 (earning $350,000 for Right Move For Youth, while $150,000 went to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Team Giannis’s charity.)Kevin Durant was named theAll-Star MVP for his amazing performance. However, after watching that game, everyone — performers and ballers alike — walked out as winners. What a game!