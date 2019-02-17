Miranda Lambert’s Husband Welcomed A Child 3-Months Ago Making Her A Stepmom

Woah! Miranda Lambert’s new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, became the father of a baby three months before their surprise wedding, making the country songstress a new stepmom!

It looks like Miranda Lambert, 35, not only took on the role of new wife when she married Brendan McLoughlin, but also the role of new stepmom! The country singer’s hubby welcomed a baby with his ex in Nov., just three months before he married Miranda in a surprise wedding that shocked many of her fans, People reported. Although details about Brendan’s previous relationship and/or whether the newborn is a boy or girl, is still unknown, the baby news is definitely exciting and adds to the many interesting things we’re finding out about Miranda’s previously private romance.

Brendan, who Miranda announced as the man she married in a plethora of gorgeous wedding photos on Instagram on Feb. 16, seemed to already have his own successful life before becoming romantically involved with the blonde beauty. He works as an NYPD cop and at one point, seemed to do modeling work, according to a profile on the website, Model Mayhem. His work as a police officer was publicly recognized on Twitter multiple times, including when he won first place in the NYPD Keith Ferguson Memorial 5k Brooklyn Bridge Run in Aug. 2015.

There’s no public knowledge on exactly how Miranda and Brendan, who is believed to be 28, met or when they started dating, but odds are they got together sometime in the past six months. Miranda was dating Evan Felker, 34, up until Aug. 2018, and the last time she announced she was ‘happily single’ was in an interview with The Tennessean on Aug. 24.

Miranda and Brendan have yet to speak out about the baby in their lives, but with the way the award-winning crooner gushed over her new marriage, we can bet she’s happy to welcome the little tot in her life!