Miranda Lambert & New Husband Are All Smiles While Holding Hands In 1st Photos After Wedding

After surprise wedding announcement, Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin strolled around New York City! See pics of the newlyweds inside!

After her surprise wedding announcement on Instagram on Feb. 16, country singer Miranda Lambert, 35, was seen walking around New York City with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, 28, in the trendy SoHo neighborhood. The pics, which you can see on People, showed the married couple for the first time since their wedding, strolling and holding hands while enjoying the sunny New York day.

“They looked happy and natural holding hands strolling sidewalk,” a source told People, and said that Miranda and Brendan were “stopping to look in windows and smiling.” After her marriage announcement, Miranda was all smiles while out and about with her new man, too. “She was beaming and protectively holding her ring finger.”

“They looked like a couple going on a date in the city,” the source added. The newlyweds looked absolutely blissful and in love!

Miranda announced her wedding to Brendan in a shocking Instagram post. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” she said. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin [sic] for loving me for…. me.”

Her marriage reveal came only a few days after it was reported that Miranda allegedly got into a fight with a couple at a Nashville steakhouse and dumped salad on another woman’s head. In a video caught by a TMZ source, a woman can be heard saying that Miranda was with a younger man. That man very well could’ve been her new husband, Brendan!

Miranda was previously married to Blake Shelton, 42. The couple was together for almost 10 years, splitting in 2015. Soon after Miranda and Blake got divorced, he began dating his co-judge on The Voice, singer Gwen Stefani, 49, and the couple is still together.

We’re thrilled that Miranda has found happiness with her new husband, and we’re so curious to learn more about him! Maybe she’ll reveal more in another Instagram post. Until then, we’re happy to see her and her new husband out and about in New York City!