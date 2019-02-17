Lil Xan Expecting 1st Baby With GF Annie Smith Only 5 Months After Noah Cyrus Split

Lil Xan’s girlfriend Annie Smith is pregnant! Read the rapper’s big announcement here!

Lil Xan is going to be a father! The rapper took to Instagram to reveal that he and his girlfriend of just under three months Annie Smith were expecting — only five months after his split with his ex Noah Cyrus! “i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark, it’s official im going to be a father 😭💔,” he captioned a photo of the himself embracing Annie. “i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life💔 all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album ‘BE SAFE’ and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart ❤️ thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe.” Check out Lil Xan and Annie Smith’s pregnancy announcement here!

We reported earlier how Annie caused a lot of engagement speculation back in January after she called Lil Xan her “fiance” in an Instagram caption posted along with a pic of the two of them. Annie also wrote in the comments, “thank you for all the love and support. it means the world to us. i’m so happy this is no longer private.” Meanwhile, the signs were there earlier on that Lil Xan was immediately head over heels for Annie.

“Lil Xan has completely moved on from his breakup with Noah, and is more in love than ever before with his new girlfriend, Annie,” a source close to Xan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have only been dating for a short while, but he definitely could see himself spending the rest of his life with her and even got a new tattoo of her name. Xan and Annie have been inseparable since they started dating, and are already talking marriage.” We’ll keep you posted with all the latest news about Lil Xan and Annie. In the meantime, check out all of his most recent photos together in our gallery above.