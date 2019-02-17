Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In Sparkling Bodysuit During Epic ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’ Performance

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, with an electrifying rendition of ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ during the ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute.’ JLo looked amazing in a sparkling bodysuit. Wowza!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, delivered one epic performance during the Elvis All-Star Tribute on Feb. 17. The singer hit the stage to perform Elvis Presley’s classic song “Heartbreak Hotel.” JLo looked incredible in a plunging sequin bodysuit for the performance. Her hair looked perfect, especially with the window blowing in her face. Her makeup was on point, too. Just another amazing JLo look for the books!

The World of Dance judge first announced she would be performing during the special back in Jan. 2019. “BIG news, everyone! I’ll be performing the @ElvisPresley classic Heartbreak Hotel at the #ElvisAllStarTribute airing Sunday, February 17 on @nbc!” she wrote on Instagram. Jennifer was joined by other talented singers like Shawn Mendes, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Alessia Cara, Adam Lambert, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, and more in honoring Elvis. The special is airing to celebrate Elvis’s 1968 legendary comeback special.

Jennifer recently hit the stage at the 2019 Grammys to pay tribute to Motown. She performed a medley of Motown classics alongside Alicia Keys and Smokey Robinson. The “Dinero” singer was forced to defend her performance to haters who thought the Recording Academy should have chosen another artist. “It was for my mom. I could cry. It’s such a good moment,” Jennifer told ET. “It’s just a dream come true. Singing up there with Smokey Robinson, like, I gotta pinch myself… I grew up on all those songs and because my mom loved him so much she passed him on to us.”

JLo is gearing up for the return of her hit dancing competition series, World of Dance. Season 3 will premiere Feb. 26 on NBC. Following its Tuesday premiere date, the show will then shift to Sundays!