Daytona 500: When Does It Start & How To Watch The Kickoff Of The 2019 NASCAR Season

Drivers, start your engines! The 2019 Daytona 500 is about to start another NASCAR season, so find out how to watch ‘the great American race’ online, start time and more!

For one sliver of the sports world, there’s an event that’s better than the Super Bowl, the NHL Finals, the World Series and the NBA All-Star Game: the Daytona 500! NASCAR fans have been counting down the weeks until a brand new season starts, and it’ll all kick off on Feb. 17! Forty racers will suit up and head down to Daytona International Speedway, all competing for the chance to etch their name in the history books. Yet, if you are ready for some high-speed action but don’t know when the race starts, who has the pole or how to watch, we’ve got your back!

The 2019 Daytona 500 takes place at Feb. 17 at 2:30 PM ET. 40 drivers. 200 laps. 500 miles. 1 winner. The 61 st running of NASCAR’s “Great American Race” will kick off the 2019 NASCAR season, and race fans will not want to miss this one. William Byron, 21, and Alex Bowman, 25, will lead the pack, making it one of the youngest front rows in Daytona 500 history. It seems like a brand new set of young guns are taking NASCAR by storm so the 2019 Daytona 500 could be a preview as to NASCAR’s future. Or, one of the “veterans” might show all these rookies that they have a few more laps to go before they can compete with the top stars.

How can you watch it online? Coverage of the race starts at 2:30 PM ET on FOX and Fox Sports Go/the Fox Sports app will be the main way to watch this event online. However, in order to watch on Fox Sports Go and on the app, you will need an active television provider account (aka cable or satellite.) For those who want to cut the cord from cable companies, there are some options: fuboTV includes FOX in its lineup, as does SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Prices on these services vary, but it’s an option for those who don’t want to sign up for a cable or satellite service.

Wait, who has the pole? William Byron, the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, picked up his first ever Busch Pole award by scoring the starting spot at the Daytona 500. This is a good sign for his new partnership with crew chief Chad Knaus, who ended his 17-year partnership with 7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson in October 2018. Jimmie finished the 2018 season without a win, the first time in his 17-seasons in the main NASCAR Cup series. “It’s no secret that Chad and Jimmie have experienced their ups and downs over the years,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a news release, per ESPN “They’re fierce competitors, great friends and have immense respect for one another.”

As for some additional news, 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon will start at No. 20. 2018 champion Joey Logano starts at No. 4. The full lineup is below.

STARTING LINEUP (courtesy of NJ.com)