Daytona 500: When Does It Start & How To Watch The Kickoff Of The 2019 NASCAR Season
Drivers, start your engines! The 2019 Daytona 500 is about to start another NASCAR season, so find out how to watch ‘the great American race’ online, start time and more!
For one sliver of the sports world, there’s an event that’s better than the Super Bowl, the NHL Finals, the World Series and the NBA All-Star Game: the Daytona 500! NASCAR fans have been counting down the weeks until a brand new season starts, and it’ll all kick off on Feb. 17! Forty racers will suit up and head down to Daytona International Speedway, all competing for the chance to etch their name in the history books. Yet, if you are ready for some high-speed action but don’t know when the race starts, who has the pole or how to watch, we’ve got your back!
The 2019 Daytona 500 takes place at Feb. 17 at 2:30 PM ET. 40 drivers. 200 laps. 500 miles. 1 winner. The 61 st running of NASCAR’s “Great American Race” will kick off the 2019 NASCAR season, and race fans will not want to miss this one. William Byron, 21, and Alex Bowman, 25, will lead the pack, making it one of the youngest front rows in Daytona 500 history. It seems like a brand new set of young guns are taking NASCAR by storm so the 2019 Daytona 500 could be a preview as to NASCAR’s future. Or, one of the “veterans” might show all these rookies that they have a few more laps to go before they can compete with the top stars.
How can you watch it online? Coverage of the race starts at 2:30 PM ET on FOX and Fox Sports Go/the Fox Sports app will be the main way to watch this event online. However, in order to watch on Fox Sports Go and on the app, you will need an active television provider account (aka cable or satellite.) For those who want to cut the cord from cable companies, there are some options: fuboTV includes FOX in its lineup, as does SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Prices on these services vary, but it’s an option for those who don’t want to sign up for a cable or satellite service.
Wait, who has the pole? William Byron, the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, picked up his first ever Busch Pole award by scoring the starting spot at the Daytona 500. This is a good sign for his new partnership with crew chief Chad Knaus, who ended his 17-year partnership with 7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson in October 2018. Jimmie finished the 2018 season without a win, the first time in his 17-seasons in the main NASCAR Cup series. “It’s no secret that Chad and Jimmie have experienced their ups and downs over the years,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a news release, per ESPN “They’re fierce competitors, great friends and have immense respect for one another.”
As for some additional news, 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon will start at No. 20. 2018 champion Joey Logano starts at No. 4. The full lineup is below.
STARTING LINEUP (courtesy of NJ.com)
- William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports
- Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports
- Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing
- Joey Logano, Team Penske
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing
- Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing
- Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing
- Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing
- Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing
- Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
- Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing
- Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing
- Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports
- Ryan Blaney, Team Penske
- Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing
- Jamie McMurray, Spire Motorsports
- Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports
- Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports
- Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing
- Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing
- Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing
- Ty Dillon, Germain Racing
- Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing
- David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports
- Parker Kligerman, Gaunt Brothers Racing
- Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing
- Landon Cassill, Starcom Racing
- Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing
- Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing
- Brendan Gaughan Beard Motorsports
- Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing
- Corey LaJoie, GO FAS Racing
- Matt Tifft, Front Row Motorsports
- Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports
- Brad Keselowski, Team Penske
- Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports
- Cody WareRick, Ware Racing
- BJ McLeod, Petty Ware Racing
- Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing
- Casey Mears, Germain Racing