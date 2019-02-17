Gwen Stefani Rocks Minimal Makeup On Outing With Kids Amidst Miranda Lambert’s Wedding News

While the world was rocked by news of Miranda Lambert’s surprise relationship and wedding, Gwen Stefani was out and about with her sons! See pics of Gwen’s outing inside.

While balancing her busy music career and relationship with Blake Shelton, 42, singer Gwen Stefani, 49, was spotted with sons Zuma, 10, and Apollo, four, on a shopping trip. Their errand came one day before her boyfriend’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert, 35, announced that she got married to Brendan McLoughlin, 28. Gwen appeared happy to be with Zuma and Apollo on Feb. 15 as they walked around in a parking lot.

Gwen wore a brown, red, and black cardigan sweater, paired with black leggings with writing on one of her legs. She walked around in black lace-up boots, and wore a pink fur-lined denim coat. She held a camouflage tote bag and wore her blonde hair up in a high bun. Gwen rocked some gold necklaces, and wore a casual smoky eyeshadow look, paired with a light pink lipstick.

At one point in their walk, Zuma held Apollo on his back. Zuma wore a black Under Armour sweatshirt paired with black and grey camouflage sweatpants and black sneakers. Younger brother Apollo wore blue and orange sweatpants along with a grey and blue baseball-styled long-sleeve t-shirt. He also wore sneakers, and held his mom’s hand while walking as well.

Gwen had her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 53, who is a singer and guitarist in the band Bush. The two were married from 2002 to 2016. Gwen and current boyfriend Blake’s relationship blossomed while judging the reality singing competition show The Voice.

Gwen must be enjoying the downtime she currently has to spend with her children. She’s on a break from her Las Vegas residency show, Just A Girl. Gwen will return to performing at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood on Feb. 27.

Even though it is probably a pain to run into photographers while she’s spending quality time with her children, Gwen has probably been enjoying the relaxation and calm before the storm, when she will return to her Las Vegas shows! We can’t wait to see more casual looks from Gwen in the future!