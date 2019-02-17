Gary Clark Jr. Slays With His Performance Of ‘Pearl Cadillac’ As Musical Guest On ‘SNL’

Gary Clark Jr. brought down the house as musical guest on ‘SNL’! Watch him perform ‘Pearl Cadillac’ here!

Check out the pipes on this guy! Gary Clark Jr. did not disappoint as the musical guest on SNL. Taking the stage, Gary showed off his insane vocal range performing his hit “Pearl Cadillac.” He started off the song crooning, “You say I owe you nothin’ / If I could, I’d give you the world / You made somethin’ from nothin / I thank God for such a beautiful girl / He brought on this world, yeah.” Watch his performance below!

Meanwhile, Halsey not only did a stellar job as host, she killed it as the musical guest as well. In addition to performing “Without Me” with only the accompaniment of a piano, Halsey also had fans convinced that her ex G-Eazy might have cheated on her as the artist had various messages that alluded to his cheating graffitied on the walls during her performance, including one that read, “I’m sorry Ashley I cheated.”

In response to the speculation about her message, Halsey later took to Twitter to write, “as an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me. as a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. my truth will always come through in my art. death over silence, yo.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from this season in our gallery above.