‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’: Shawn Mendes, Miranda Lambert & More Stars Hit The Stage For TV Special

The stars showed up to honor the King of Rock! Shawn Mendes, Miranda Lambert, Jennifer Lopez, and more performed epic covers of Elvis Presley’s biggest hits on NBC’s ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute.’ Check out the best photos!

Music’s biggest stars stepped up to the stage to pay tribute to the one and only Elvis Presley. The Elvis All-Star Tribute aired Feb. 17 on NBC and featured some incredible performances. The tribute celebrated one of the greatest musical events in television — the 1968 comeback special that marked Elvis’s return to live performance after 7 years. Blake Shelton hosted the TV special, which included performances by Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood, Yolanda Adams, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Alessia Cara, Mac Davis, John Fogerty, Josh Groban, Adam Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Pistol Annies, Darius Rucker, Ed Sheeran, and Keith Urban.

Shawn performed the Elvis classic “Hound Dog.” JLo performed “Heartbreak Hotel,” while Ed sang “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” The Pistol Annies, which includes newly-married Miranda, hit the stage to sing “Love Me.” Mac, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius, and Blake teamed up for a hits medley. Carrie and Yolanda combined their incredible voices for a gospel medley. The tribute also showcased rare footage and interviews with Priscilla Presley and Steve Binder, the director of the original special. Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s only child, will be making a special appearance.

Elvis is one of Hollywood’s most beloved cultural icons. He rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s with hits like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Love Me Tender.” He also segued into films, releasing over two dozens movies throughout his career. He was married to Priscilla from 1967 to 1973. They had one daughter, Lisa Marie. Elvis died suddenly in 1977 at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 42. Despite his untimely death, his music lives on today.