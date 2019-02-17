Daytona 500 Crash: 21 Cars Involved In Massive Collision With Only 10 Laps Left

On the 190th lap of the 2019 Daytona 500, 21 cars skidded out of control in a massive crash! Watch the scary moment happen here!

Well, this looks absolutely terrifying. With only 10 laps left to go at the Dayton 500, 21 cars were involved in a massive, spark-filled crash at Daytona International Speedway, affecting most drivers near the lead. Thankfully, everyone involved in the crash got out of their cars safe, according to SB Nation. Apparently, the crash started when Paul Menard tapped Matt DiBenedetto, which caused him to lose control and spin, and thus one of the wildest wrecks in NASCAR history ensued.

The list of those who were involved in the crash includes Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto, Ty Dillon, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Daniel Hemric, Kyle Larson, Paul Menard, Ryan Newman, David Ragan, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Matt Tifft, and Martin Treux Jr.

In response to the crash, DiBenedetto commented on the air to Fox, “Just a racing deal. Not anything intentional, I talked to Paul, he was trying to get to my right rear and clipped me.” Menard also told Fox, “It was go time, and I was pushing the 95 [DiBenedetto] and looked like he was trying to get to the middle. So I tried to get to the outside and just barely hooked him. I wrecked a lot of cars. That was my bad… I feel bad about that.”

We'll keep you posted on all of the latest news about the outcome of the Daytona 500.