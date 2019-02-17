David Beckham Teases Daughter Harper For Being Anna Wintour’s Mini-Me At London Fashion Week

David Beckham shared a hilarious pic of his 7-year-old daughter Harper flaunting the same hairstyle as ‘Vogue’ editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, on Feb. 17, as the two sat next to each other during a London fashion show.

David Beckham, 43, was both a proud and funny dad on Feb. 17, when he took to Instagram to tease his 7-year-old daughter Harper for having the same exact short bob and blunt bangs hairstyle as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour! The father-daughter duo were attending Victoria Beckham‘s Autumn/Winter 2019 collection showcase at London’s Tate Britain when David shared a pic that showed the back of Anna and Harper’s heads as they sat side by side. “Harper & Anna, Who wore it better, Both amazing,” David’s hilarious caption for the pic read.

In addition to Harper, who wore a black top and skirt, and Anna, who donned a blue leather coat over a lavender dress and her classic sunglasses, David was joined by his three other kids, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13, at the show. Brooklyn also brought along his girlfriend, Hana Cross, 21, and they all looked amazing in stylish wardrobes as they cheered on 44-year-old Victoria when she walked the catwalk in a dark mustard-colored sweater with black flared pants.

The teasing pic at the fashion event isn’t the first time we saw David and Harper sharing adorable moments together. Last year, the retired professional soccer player shared a too-cute-for-words Instagram video that showed him singing along with Harper to the song “Tomorrow” from the popular musical Annie. With these heartwarming antics, it’s clear to see, that as his youngest, Harper surely has a special place in David’s heart, and we couldn’t be happier to witness it!

As one of the most successful families in England, the Beckhams could easily keep things professional and serious, but we love how they all let their sense of humors shine through whenever they get the chance! We can’t wait to see more fun times with them in the future!