Cardi B Shows Off Cleavage & Abs In Yellow Bra & Posts NSFW Comment About Offset

Cardi B was sizzling in a new Instagram video on her account! She wore a yellow bra and wrote a super NSFW comment to accompany the clip as well.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Fresh off her Grammy win on Feb. 10, rapper Cardi B, 26, posted a hot Instagram video dancing in a yellow bra less than a week later, on Feb. 16! Cardi danced on a couch in gold high heels, a Moschino jacket and pants, and a revealing yellow bra. She also rocked a matching fanny pack and white hat. Cardi wore her long dark hair in a ponytail, and rocked dark blue eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and matte brown lipstick.

“It’s so tight he think he slipped in my butt I don’t swallow plan B I just swallow the nut 🥜,” Cardi captioned her post. “#Thotiana Mix with a little bit of PleaseMe …fit @moschino bra @laurenceandchico.”

Cardi’s vid came two days after she posted a video with 27-year-old husband Offset grinding onto her. The couple had a period of separation after cheating rumors surfaced, but they have seemingly gotten back together, and Offset was Cardi’s date to the biggest night in music!

The rapper also responded to an Instagram comment, saying that “the nut” is “healthy like egg yolks,” which the account @CommentsByCelebs caught in a screenshot. We love that Cardi keeps it real!

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, but we’re just Team Cardi, plain and simple! We’ll support whatever makes her happy. If that’s dancing around in a gorgeous suit and bra? We’re here for it! We can’t wait to see more videos from Cardi dancing and just having a good time, enjoying herself, in the future!