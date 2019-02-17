Angelina Jolie Sweetly Holds Look-Alike Daughter Vivienne’s Hand & Laughs With Her While Shopping

Angelina Jolie & her daughter Vivienne, 10, were spotted in great spirits during a shopping trip on Feb. 17! See them laughing together here!

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is totally her mom Angelina Jolie‘s twin! The look-alike mother-daughter pair were seen shopping together in Los Feliz on Feb. 17, and the two of them looked like they were in such a great mood. Not only did Angelina sweetly hold her 10-year-old daughter’s hand, the pair were spotted laughing as well. Check out the photos of their day out together below!

Meanwhile, after pictures surfaced of Brad Pitt attending Jennifer Aniston‘s birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Feb. 9, Angelina was completely surprised to learn that her ex was at Aniston’s shindig. “Angelina is shocked that Brad went to Jennifer’s birthday party,” a source close to Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was aware they were back in touch, but didn’t realize they’d gotten that close again. It brings up a lot of tough emotions for Angelina but she’s not dwelling on it. As hard as it is for her to know that Brad and Jennifer are hanging out, she knows there’s nothing she can do about it and she is choosing not to focus her energy there.”

We reported earlier how it’s taken a long time for Angelina to get over her split from Brad. “The divorce was really hard on Angie, as she loved Brad like she hadn’t loved anyone else before, so it’s nice to see her turning a corner and seeming a lot more relaxed and at ease these days,” a source close to Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was very tense and not herself when she and Brad first separated. Angie likes to live a private life for the most part, however, she also likes to live a very normal life which is why she has no problem taking her kids to do normal kid activities. Even with photographers there, she will still continue doing this. It’s really important for Angie to let them be normal children.”

