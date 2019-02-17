Andy Cohen Claps Back At Fans Who Dad-Shamed Him After His Dog Chewed Up His Baby Boy’s Toy: People Are Judge-y

Andy Cohen has already had to deal with people critical of his parents skills! The new father clapped back at people on Instagram after his dog ate his son’s stuff torah toy!

You’ve heard of mommy-shaming. Well, get ready for daddy-shaming, folks! New father Andy Cohen, 50, was bombarded with critical messages on Instagram after he showed that his dog, Wacha, tore apart his newborn son Benjamin Allen’s stuffed torah toy! “Hey I’ve been a dad for 12 days,” Andy said on his Instagram Story to his dog. “People are judge-y as f*ck, we gotta be careful ok? Sometimes a Torah toy is just a Torah toy, everybody!’

“Wacha didn’t know that the Torah toy belonged to the baby,” Andy continued and responded to critics on Instagram Stories, after people insinuated his dog ate the Torah toy out of jealousy and spite of the newborn. You can see screenshots of Andy’s story on People. “He just had his eye on this purple f*cking toy and wanted to rip it apart. It’s not that deep. Stand down. Everything is fine in the West Village [where Andy lives].”

Andy had previously shown the aftermath of Wacha and the toy that was ripped apart. Andy’s dog was surrounded by the white fluff from the toy – and Andy shared on social media, presumably, due to the hilariousness of the dog simply ripping apart a toy. However, Andy ended up getting a taste of people on the internet thinking they know what’s best for another person’s child. But Andy seemed to let the criticism roll right off his back – and he’s got more than enough love for his son and his dog! Andy shared a Valentine’s Day post a couple days prior, showing his happy family together.

We’re so incredibly happy for Andy and his son, and hope that people trying to come at Andy with critical comments will think twice about shaming a new father before they do it again! For now, we just want to see more pics of Andy, adorable baby Benjamin, and Wacha!