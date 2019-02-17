50 Cent: NYPD Officer Under Investigation For Allegedly Telling Team Members To ‘Shoot’ Rapper ‘On Sight’

50 Cent’s life was allegedly in danger when an NYPD officer told other cops to ‘shoot him on sight.’ Read more details inside.

Rapper 50 Cent, 43, was the subject of an alleged threat from New York Police Department Commanding Officer of the 72 Precinct, Emanuel Gonzalez, according to the New York Daily News. Emanuel allegedly told fellow officers to “shoot him on sight,” on June 7, 2018 if they were to see 50 Cent at an NYPD boxing match. While the commanding officer allegedly attempted to play it off as a joke, the possible threat is now currently “under internal review,” Detective Martin Brown told HollywoodLife, and 50 Cent recently learned of the threat, per the New York Daily News report.

50 Cent responded to the story himself on his Instagram page on Feb. 17, posting two screenshots from the New York Daily News story itself and a picture of the officer in three separate posts. “This is how I wake up this morning, 🤷🏽‍♂️,” he said on Instagram. “This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun.”

“This is Emanuel Gonzalez commanding officer of the [72 precinct],” 50 Cent said in his post about Emanuel. “He think he got beef with me, so he sending the Homies to put some work in. NYNOTSAFE #thegangstagotabadge”

Emanuel’s alleged threat in June came after he filed a complaint that 50 Cent threatened him on Instagram, the New York Daily News reported. 50 Cent had responded to the fact that Emanuel was “shaking down” the owner of a club 50 Cent liked, so 50 Cent responded by instructing his Instagram followers to “get the strap,” which meant, “get a gun,” the New York Daily News said of the events. Emanuel’s complaint listed that 50 Cent’s followers began to threaten Emanuel in response, per the New York Daily News report.

“[50 Cent] takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward,” 50 Cent’s rep told HollywoodLife. “He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun.”