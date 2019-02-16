Bruno Ganz: 5 Things To Know About Actor That Played Hitler In ‘Downfall’ Who Died At 77

Bruno Ganz, who acted as Adolf Hitler in ‘Downfall,’ has unfortunately passed away. Learn more about the Swiss actor inside.

Swiss actor Bruno Ganz passed away on Feb. 15 at the age of 77 while at his Zürich, Switzerland house, the New York Times reported. If you’re unfamiliar with the creative who has been acting for decades, read on for some important facts about Bruno.

1. His most known acting role was for portraying Adolf Hitler in German film Downfall. The Times credited this film as the first “major” German film to portray Hitler. “The extraordinary thing about Bruno Ganz as Hitler is the way he is able to synthesize everything we’ve seen of Hitler and everything we know about him, while at the same time creating an intuitive, spontaneous performance that in no way seems a crass imitation,” read a review of the film in SFGate.com in 2005.

2. Bruno was born in Zürich, Switzerland in 1941. He had a wife, whom he was separated from, named Sabine, and they had one son together, Daniel. While an actor, Bruno described himself as introverted to SFGate.com. “I like to walk,” he said in 2005. “I like to read. I like to watch people. I’m very curious. And other things that introverted people like to do.”

3. He won many accolades for his work. He won the Donatello Award in 2000, two Swiss Film Prizes (one in 2000 and one in 2001), a European Film Award in 2004, the Best Actor Award at the Bavarian Film Awards in 2004, the European Film Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in in 2010, and many more!

4. Bruno had a long and prosperous career. IMDb listed him with over 100 acting credits, spanning from 1960 to 2018, with television, movies, and narration work credited. He gave back to the acting community when he co-founded the Schaubuehne theater company in Berlin with Peter Stein in 1970, per IMDb.

5. He suffered from colon cancer. Bruno was unfortunately diagnosed with the illness in 2018, and passed on Feb. 15.

We offer our condolences to his family, however, Bruno’s legacy will live on forever through his acting work on screen, and in his community. May the actor rest in peace.