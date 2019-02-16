Tristan Thompson Spotted Out In LA On Valentine’s Day Evening Without Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson was seen out during the evening of Valentine’s Day while Khloe Kardashian was ‘nowhere in sight,’ eyewitnesses told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Amid all the break-up rumors and Khloe Kardashian‘s cryptic messages, Tristan Thompson was seen out on Valentine’s Day evening without Khloe by his side, which is more than just a little suspect. A source at the Pineapple Hill Saloon in Los Angeles told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tristan arrived without the reality TV star. “Tristan arrived at Pineapple Hill Saloon And Grill in Sherman Oaks on the evening of Valentine’s Day,” our source told us. “He’s was definitely without Khloe and didn’t seem to be missing her. She was nowhere in sight. Coincidentally enough, she lives close by.”

Meanwhile, another eyewitness told us all about Tristan’s trip to LA. “He traveled into town on the morning of Valentine’s Day out of Cleveland as he’s had the week off with All-Star Weekend taking place in Charlotte,” our source told us. “He was seen boarding a plane to LA with fellow player and friend Reggie Jefferson.”

While all of the speculation regarding their split hasn’t been addressed by either of them yet, Khloe caused fans to think she was talking about a potential break-up in some of the messages she shared on Instagram. “There’s a defining moment in a person’s life where they become fully aware that they’ve found their person. It’s someone who lets you be, perfection and flaws,” she wrote in one of her posts. “Someone who lets you feel that there’s no need to put a front, cover up the ugly truths. It’s someone who calls you out when there is a need to and can be brutally honest with you. Someone who will show and give off empathy and kindness when you can’t give yourself enough for those.”