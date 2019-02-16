The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Are A Clone Couple In Sexy Camo As He Debuts Hair Makeover

Wow, we see you, Bella and The Weeknd — even if you’re both in camouflage. The power couple stunted in twinning fits while ringing in The Weeknd’s 29th birthday!

After the lavish gifts on Valentine’s Day, The Weeknd, 29, and Bella Hadid, 22, continued to prove their love with matching camouflage outfits on Feb. 15! Both wore green camo jackets, but while The Weeknd opted for coordinating sweatpants, Bella wore a sexily reimagined version of a soldier: a camo halter top and matching mini skirt, complete with Timberland-inspired stilettos. They weren’t the only ones in “disguise” at the party, however, while celebrating The Weeknd’s 29th birthday as the clock struck midnight! The birthday party attendees also wore camouflage patterns for the affair, as seen on Abel’s Instagram Story. See his couple’s picture with Bella below, and also check out the model’s own picture, here!

The Weeknd wasn’t just sporting new threads, but a fresh ‘do too. The “Starboy” singer debuted braids in his photo with Bella, and fans approved of the style change. “New hair, new album, new era,” one fan commented, after The Weeknd tweeted that he’d be releasing “no more daytime music” on Jan. 19. True to his word, The Weeknd has been producing new music for his Beats 1 radio show, Memento Mori, which has been promoted with a steady stream of skeleton artwork. A more dangerous era is here, and Bella put together a sexy clip to advertise the show’s “celebratory birthday episode” that was released on Feb. 15! Couples who wear camo together and promo together, stay together.

Bella posed for even more pictures with Abel on her own Instagram Story, and wrote a steamy message in one of them: “Happy birthday daddy.” Howdy! Clearly, Bella’s still on cloud nine after her boyfriend lavished her with a landslide of roses, which were strewn across a table and filled multiple boxes and vases in the room. Candles and red teddy bears topped off the V-Day surprise!

Happy birthday, Abel! We’re so happy to see the R&B singer ring in another year with Bella at his side, after they reunited in 2018.