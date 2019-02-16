Sofia Richie Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Tiny Crop Top – See New Pic

Sofia Richie took to Instagram on Feb. 16 to show off an incredible black and white pic of herself flaunting her fit body in a very sexy outfit the night before.

Sofia Richie, 20, was a fit sight to see when she showed off her toned abs in a white revealing outfit on Feb. 15! The gorgeous model took to Instagram on Feb. 16 to share a black and white pic of herself in the flattering wardrobe choice, which consisted of a white crop top and matching white baggy pants. “Last night 🖤,” she captioned the stunning snapshot, leaving her fans full of compliments. Check out Sofia’s pic HERE!

In addition to Sofia’s on-point confidence, which shines through in her new photo, it seems the model’s romance is on point. Sofia and boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, just celebrated an incredible Valentine’s Day together at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Theatre Box in San Diego, and Scott proved his devotion to his lady love by reserving the entire theatre so they could enjoy the new movie, Isn’t It Romantic, alone together. Before that, they enjoyed an incredible dinner and dessert.

Although the dinner and a movie outing definitely sounds like the date of everyone’s dreams, it turns out the couple enjoys casual nights as well. “Our favorite date night is very down to earth, in the sense that we just really like staying home, ordering food and watching a movie,” Scott EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in a recent interview. “I think I just got older. I got tired of all that running around.”

Scott is known for dating around in the days before he started dating Sofia, but now that they’re in a relationship, he seems to be a one-woman man. They’ve been involved for a year and a half and always look more in love every time they’re seen together. With head-turning beauty and lasting love, it looks like Sofia is at a wonderful time in her life, and we’re thrilled she’s enjoying it through memorable photos and memorable dates!