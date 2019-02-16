Paris Jackson Telling Pals Her BF Gabriel Glenn Is Her ‘Soulmate’ & He Writes Love Songs For Her

Paris Jackson just spent a ‘perfect’ Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, and since their relationship is going so well, she believes they have a serious future ahead.

Paris Jackson, 20, is totally smitten with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn and she’s making sure her friends know about it! The daughter of Michael Jackson reportedly had a wonderful, laid back Valentine’s Day with her beau on Feb. 14, and the memorable holiday gave her another reason to be enthusiastic about their already great relationship.

“Paris and Gabriel had the perfect Valentine’s Day, they spent it relaxing at home watching movies and playing music together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Paris is head over heels in love and has been telling her friends that Gabriel is her soulmate. Gabriel is so supportive of her and encouraging, he’s her biggest cheerleader with everything from her music to the day to day life stuff she has to deal with. And he’s extremely attentive to her, it’s obvious that he adores her. He even writes loves songs for her. They’re very, very sweet together, this relationship is so good for her.” Aw!

Paris and Gabriel, who is also her bandmate in her music group, The Soundflowers, first sparked speculation that they were more than friends last Aug. when they were spotted cuddling and kissing in photos and videos from the night of their second live performance as a band. Although they initially kept their romance private, they’ve been flaunting major PDA in the past few weeks and seem happier than ever to show the world their love. From making out in a promo pic for their new music together, to holding hands while getting coffee, these two aren’t shy about showing their attraction for each other, and we’re thrilled for the lovebirds!

It’s great to see Paris happy and healthy in the new year, and we continue to wish her the best in the days to come.