Miranda Lambert Married Brendan Mcloughlin In Surprise Wedding — See Pics

Miranda Lambert stunned her fans by announcing that she tied the knot with her boyfriend Brendan Mcloughlin! Here’s what we know about the surprise ceremony!

Miranda Lambert just revealed that she and her boyfriend Brendan Mcloughlin got married, which came as a shock to pretty much everyone! Fans didn’t even know if she was dating anyone, let alone engaged… or married! Taking to Instagram, Miranda shared photos of herself in her stunning wedding gown and Brendan in his suit, writing in the caption, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.” Check out photos of the two of them and her dress right here!

Miranda was previously married to Blake Shelton before splitting in 2015 after four years of marriage. After their divorce, she dated Anderson East for two years, and then Evan Felker until Aug., 2018. In an interview with The Tennesseean on Aug. 24, Miranda not only revealed that she was “single” but told the publication, “Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it. You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Back in Nov., the Pistol Annies released the song “When I Was His Wife” in which Miranda crooned about her former marriage to Blake, singing in the opening verse, “He’d never cheat, he’d never lie, he’ll love me forever til the day that we die, he’ll never take me for granted, I said that too when I was his wife.” Miranda later went on to sing in the chorus, “When you’re blinded by diamonds and driven by looks, Hon’ you can’t build a mansion with a piece of sawdust, Holy matrimony, best day of your life, I said that too when I was his wife.” We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about Miranda’s new husband. In the meantime, check out all of her latest photos in our gallery above.