Melania Trump dressed in festive pink for the last two days to celebrate Valentine’s Day. But she went dark and dramatic in a black cape while heading to Mar-a-Lago, even holding husband Donald’s hand.

This has to be one of Melania Trump’s fiercest looks yet. The fashion-forward first lady really upped the style stakes by donning a $2300 Ferragamo black cape as she and husband Donald left the White House to jet down to their Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida on Feb. 15. For the chilly Washington D.C. day, the garment kept the 48-year-old nice and toasty as it featured a high turtleneck and went practically down to her ankles. Yet the cape had elbow length sleeves for Melania’s ease of movement.

As if the exquisite cape wasn’t enough, Melania added on some pricey accessories. She carried a dark Hermes Birkin bag, wore black suede boots with a 5 inch heel and donned dark sunglasses even though it was cloudy outside. The look was put together just for the walk across the South Lawn of the White House to Marine One, which ferried the first couple to Andrews Air Force Base. From there they boarded Air Force One to head to West Palm Beach. While onboard she changed into a black dress and heels to greet fans when the first couple landed in Florida.

In addition to her fetching outfit, Melania did something even more eye-catching — she put on a PDA show with her husband! Melania has been caught on numerous occasions swatting away President Trump’s hand when he tries to hold hers. But this time she had her perfectly manicured right hand firmly entwined with her husband’s while he gave a wave to photographers with his other hand.

This outfit is a far cry from what Melania has donned over the past several days. On Feb. 13, she wore a pink patterned $3,000 Fendi coat with neon pink mink fur cuffs on it and a tied off belt around her waist while greeting the president of Colombia and his wife at the White House. While it was definitely high-end fashion, she got trolled by fans for appearing to wear an “expensive bathrobe.” Melania stayed with pink on Valentine’s Day when she visited a Washignton D.C. area children’s hospital. Her $1,800 blush coat by Cedric Charlier was classic and refined, as first lady brightened the day for sick kids by making Valentine’s Day arts and crafts with them. Now it’s off to Florida for some rest and relaxation over the long Presidents Day Weekend.