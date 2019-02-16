Liam Hemsworth Reveals He & Miley Cyrus Almost Never Met: I Nearly Lost Role In ‘The Last Song’

What would’ve happened if Liam Hemsworth was never in ‘The Last Song’ with Miley Cyrus? We don’t want to know, but apparently, he almost didn’t get the part!

Can you imagine what the world would’ve been like if Liam Hemsworth, 29, and Miley Cyrus, 26, never fell in love? Turns out, that was almost our reality when Liam just narrowly got the leading role with Miley in The Last Song! Liam revealed in a new interview that he almost didn’t meet the love of his life on that movie set. “Originally, they cast another kid [in The Last Song] and it didn’t work out with him,” Liam said in a Today show interview.

While promoting his new movie Isn’t It Romantic, Liam, who is originally from Australia, revealed that he snagged the role for The Last Song as his three-month visa was running out in The United States! Liam wasn’t the initial choice for the lead, but of course, he ended up acting with Miley in the 2010 coming-of-age movie, and that’s when the two first fell in love.

“It’s weird how it all kind of comes together,” Liam said. “And then, 10 years later, I’m here, married.” Liam also spoke to how he and his wife try to keep their relationship private, despite being huge celebrities. “We try to keep as much of it private as we can,” he said. “I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person.” Aw! We love hearing these two gush over one another.

“I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person.” @LiamHemsworth talks to @williegeist about his marriage to @mileycyrus, his new movie, @isntitromantic, and more on #SundayTODAY pic.twitter.com/Pes3ZcfVHr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 15, 2019

Additionally, Liam also said in the interview that he auditioned for the action movie Thor – but ultimately, of course, lost out on the job to his older brother Chris, 35! If Liam had ended up getting the lead for Thor, we wonder if he still would’ve ended up meeting Miley? We’ll never know, but it’s strange imagining a world where those two didn’t end up together.

Luckily for them, it all worked out. After 10 years of on-and-off dating, Miley and Liam got married in Dec. 2018, in a super-private ceremony. Miley has shared Instagram photos from the event, but only a small amount of friends and family got to be at the wedding! We’re so happy that Liam was casted in The Last Song, and that the two are happily in love to this day!