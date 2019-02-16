See Pic
Kourtney Kardashian Slays In Cutout Swimsuit In Throwback Selfie From Cabo Vacation – See Sexy Pic

Weekend Writer

Kourtney Kardashian always looks good, but she was undeniably sizzling in a new Cabo bathing suit selfie! See Kourt and her gorgeous suit inside!

Even on vacation, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is working! Well, she’s working it, and that is simply fact. The mom-of-three wore a sexy cutout bathing suit while enjoying the warm weather in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico! The reality star and entrepreneur flaunted her body in a gorgeous new Instagram photo that showed off her toned bod!

Kourt posed for a mirror selfie, which showed off her black bathing suit with cutouts all around her stomach. The bathing suit was held together by gold hardware. She stood on her tiptoes, which elongated her shorter frame, and held one hand on the white wall next to her for support. She rocked small black sunglasses, and kept her hair back and away from her face.

The bathing suit and picture appeared to be from the same Cabo vacation Kourt took back in Dec. 2018. She posted a pic on Dec. 24 in the same suit! But this time around, Kourt posed for a selfie, instead of having someone else take the photo. “Little Cabo would be nice ☀️,” Kourt captioned the hot image. Last time Kourt posted a photo with that bathing suit, she said, “Almost spilled the tea.” She could have been referring to the fact that she was there with her ex and baby daddy Scott Disick, 35, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20! While that may have been awkward for some, Kourt seemed to bond with the couple, and she got some hot pics from the vacation too! Obviously, it was a win-win scenario for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Little Cabo would be nice ☀️

Also, we love how even though Kourt’s a celeb, she still uses throwback pics from time to time to spruce up her Instagram feed! The Cabo vacation definitely looked fun, and we’re sure Kourt wants to return soon – and we bet she’ll rock a cute suit next time she’s out there, too!