Katy Perry Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her Engagement Ring & More Photos

Katy Perry had quite the week! She went to the Grammys… released a new song with Zedd… oh yeah, and GOT ENGAGED to Orlando Bloom! See all of the pics she shared!

The past seven days officially belong to Katy Perry. Like, you may have thought you had a great week, but there’s really no topping the week she just experienced! Luckily for the rest of us, the singer, 34, decided to share it with the rest of us via social media posts – which is why we’re naming her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Katy started Sunday off on an already insanely high note by attending the 2019 Grammy Awards. The “Roar” hitmaker stepped onto the red carpet in a structured pink and silver gown by Balmain. The interesting shape of the dress was quickly memed by fans, which Katy thought was hilarious. She even shared one fan-made edit of her being used as a pink paint roller.

Her beauty look was also on point, and she gave a close-up view of it on the social media platform. Being a CoverGirl ambassador, she naturally utilized the cosmetic company’s new Her Majesty Eyeshadow Palette Collection in Revolution and one of her Katy Kat Matte lipsticks.

Then on Valentine’s Day, Katy and Zedd dropped their new song “365” together with an accompanying music video. Katy shared some clips from the futuristic visual to her Instagram. By the looks of it, she was already having a great V-Day, but things got even better when her boyfriend Orlando Bloom proposed to her!

The couple announced the exciting news on Katy’s Instagram with a photo of her covering part of her face with her hand, displaying her flower-shaped engagement ring. Half of Orlando’s face was also visible in the pic, captioned, “full bloom.” We couldn’t be happier for them! Get clicking through the gallery above to see even more sweet photos of Katy with her now fiancé!