Jennifer Garner Enjoys Dinner With Friends In Sexy Skirt As Ben Affleck Has A Daddy’s Day With Kids

Jennifer Garner was all smiles on Feb. 15 when she stepped out looking great in a sweater and leather mini skirt while joining friends for dinner in Santa Monica, CA.

Jennifer Garner, 46, enjoyed a mom’s night out when she met up with friends to have dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA on Feb. 15, and she looked as happy as could be! The pretty actress wore a tan sweater and dark brown leather mini skirt for the outing, and she topped the flattering look off with matching tan shoes and accessorized the look with dark framed glasses and a brown clutch purse.

Jennifer, who’s the mother of Violet,13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 6, may have had a night away from her kids since her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 46, was seen picking up their youngest two from school earlier in the day. The former couple, who announced their split back in 2015, share custody of their children and appear to be friendly with each other since their divorce was finalized last year. They even attend church and other family outings together whenever they get the chance.

Jennifer recently opened up about how she and Ben balance parenting their kids when they have such busy careers, in an interview with the Washington Street Journal. “Who am I now? How do I go through the world? Then there’s having children and, in my case, a career that’s a very selfish one,” Jen explained. “The combination of those things is the largest adaption of all. When I had kids, I started considering how jobs worked for my family. How much am I going to ask of my partner and kids? What’s worth it and what isn’t?”

“Something Ben and I used to say to each other all the time is, ‘We have to adapt.’ We were surrounded by paparazzi,” she continued. “There were so many things you wouldn’t expect. We’d be left alone at Disneyland and then we would be at a park in Santa Monica. But if you love something, you’ll do whatever you need to do.”

Although Jen and Ben continue to remain close as a family, the 13 Going On 30 star has seemed to romantically move on. She has reportedly been dating Cali Group CEO, John Miller, since around last Oct.