Colton Underwood: Fan Reportedly ‘Grabbed His Crotch’ & Threatened To Take His Virginity

‘The Bachelor’ lead Colton Underwood experienced a fan encounter on Feb. 13 that no one should have to go through – read new details inside.

Touching someone without their consent is never okay, and one Bachelor fan unfortunately crossed a major line at an event with show lead Colton Underwood, 26, on Feb. 13. Colton attended the Colton’s Legacy Foundation X Pura Vida Garden Party charity event benefitting cystic fibrosis, and after Colton vaguely explained the situation on his Instagram Story, eyewitnesses came forward detailing what went down. They recalled that one fan “grabbed [Colton’s] crotch in front of everyone” and that one fan also said, “I am going to take your virginity,” TMZ reported.

Colton rightfully prioritized his safety after the incident, and immediately left the event. He shared what happened on his Instagram Story, apologizing for leaving early, but letting fans know that he was “grabbed and touched inappropriately” and that he “didn’t sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal.” While it’s common for Bachelor celebrities to make appearances at charity events where fans can purchase tickets, the stars really are just people, and deserve to be treated as such.

“He was mobbed by all these girls carrying roses and drinking rosé,” another eyewitness at the event EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Most everyone at the event was enjoying themselves, tossing back glasses of wine as Colton did his best to take selfies with everyone. But as the crowd continued to drink, the girls got out of hand quickly.”

“Colton was being physically groped by the women in the crowd so he stormed out of his event,” the eyewitness recounted. “While he was angry, he did his best to remain cheerful as he fled the scene. But it was clear that he was also annoyed and upset.”

This incident followed 24-year-old Caelynn Miller-Keyes bravely coming forward on The Bachelor, telling Colton on their date that she was a victim of rape. It’s a shame that this happened when Colton was trying to raise money for a good cause and have a fun time with fans, especially after he has shown that he has been an ally to women who have experienced sexual assault.