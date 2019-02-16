Beyonce Looks Red Hot In Plunging Bodycon Mini Dress From Valentine’s Day – See Sexy Look

Beyonce totally turned heads when she took to Instagram to wish her fans a late Happy Valentine’s Day on Feb. 15 while showing off pics of herself looking incredible in a red latex dress.

Beyonce, 37, was a gorgeous lady in red when she dressed up to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year! The singer shared multiple pics to her Instagram, one day after the love-filled holiday, and they showed her wearing the hottest red dress we’ve ever seen! “I hope y’all had a Valentine’s Day full of love!,” Bey captioned the pics. In the snapshots, the mother-of-three is flaunting her incredible figure in a red latex ensemble with lace sleeves and she even showed off a matching red sequin heart-shaped purse. She topped the look off by holding some red framed sunglasses and wearing silver sequin open-toed heels.

Beyonce’s eye-catching look wasn’t just for show. The beauty spent the romantic holiday with her hubby of 10 years, Jay-Z, 49, and if their previous outings are any indication, we’re sure they had a fantastic time! The couple, who share their three children, Blue Ivy, 7, and 1-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, together, often go on vacations as a family to exotic locations and share the gorgeous pics on social media. Their most recent showed a smiling Bey and Jay standing with Blue Ivy near a beautiful marina.

When Bey and Jay aren’t spending time with their kids, they’re going out on dates at glamorous events, like the art show they attended in Beverly Hills on Feb. 13. The married duo showed up to the show, which was hosted by Alicia Keys‘ husband, Swizz Beatz, looking absolutely amazing. Bey wore an orange, red and brown suit by EnaGancio, and Jay wore a black hoodie under a black jacket.

It’s great to see Beyonce out there strutting her stuff whenever she gets the chance! As a successful artist and full-time mom, we can bet she’s extremely busy so we’re happy to know she’s still making time for her fans on social media and beyond!