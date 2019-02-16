Ariel Winter took to Instagram on Feb. 15 to show off incredible pics from her fun-filled 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas, and she looked amazing in multiple outfits, including a sexy white blazer suit and a strapless black dress.

Ariel Winter turned 21 on Jan. 28, and she celebrated in a MASSIVE way! The Modern Family star took a trip to Las Vegas for the celebration and from the looks of the pics that she shared on Instagram, she seemed to have the time of her life with some of her closest pals! Ariel also made sure to look incredible for the event and showed off her fit figure in multiple outfits. See the pics of Ariel’s birthday celebration HERE!

In one pic, Ariel can be seen sitting in front of the prestigious RAO’S restaurant while wearing a sexy white blazer top with a plunging neckline and no bra, and matching pants. She topped the look off with tan open-toed heels. Her long straight dark hair and dark nail polish looked perfect as she also posed next to one of her birthday cakes, which was made to look like a bag of money covered in edible poker chips with “21” on them and edible $100 dollar bills with her face on them.

Ariel also took on another look for the celebration when she wore a black sleeveless mini dress in the nightclub she was partying in. She posed with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31, while wearing the flattering wardrobe choice, and was surrounded by other close people, who all seemed to be having a great time. Ariel’s second birthday cake had a dark pink and white argyle design and had multiple pics of special moments in her life, including an adorable one with Levi, that showed the couple hugging and kissing.

“🍾T🍾W🍾E🍾N🍾T🍾Y🍾O🍾N🍾E🍾🍾🍾🍾 THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who worked to make this birthday so special, and to everyone who made the journey to celebrate with me. I am the luckiest girl🥰 I couldn’t be more grateful for all the love and support I have in my life. ❤️ #likeacaesar@caesarspalace @raos @draislv,” Ariel captioned the photos on Instagram.

Ariel’s birthday is just one of many recent moments the actress has been flaunting her incredible figure. On Feb. 12, she captured attention when she wore a black sleeveless dress with blue floral print while walking around the studio in which Modern Family is filmed and she also recently posed for eye-catching pics during a photo shoot with Schon! magazine. Whether she’s strutting her stuff in casual or professional attire, one thing is for sure: this lady sure knows how to look amazing and have fun while doing it!