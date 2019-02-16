See Pics
Angelina Jolie All Smiles While Shopping With Pax 1 Week After Brad & Jen Reunite At Her Party

Angelina Jolie seemed happier than ever while on a shopping trip with her son Pax, exactly one week after her ex Brad Pitt made an appearance at Jennifer Aniston’s birthday!

It’s been exactly a week since Brad Pitt was spotted attending Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel, but Angelina Jolie seems unaffected. The Maleficent star was seen with a huge smile in a recent outing with her son Pax, 15. The two of them were spotted on Feb. 16 shopping in the Melrose district of Los Angeles, as the mom and son duo entered Urban Outfitters together. Check out the pics of their day together below!

We reported earlier how Angelina was taken aback to find out that Brad had attended Jen’s birthday party. “Angelina is shocked that Brad went to Jennifer’s birthday party,” a source close to Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was aware they were back in touch, but didn’t realize they’d gotten that close again.”

When it comes down to it, the reports about Brad and Jen’s reunion have resurfaced some unsavory feelings in Angelina, but she’s trying to focus on more important things. “It brings up a lot of tough emotions for Angelina but she’s not dwelling on it,” our source went on to say. “As hard as it is for her to know that Brad and Jennifer are hanging out, she knows there’s nothing she can do about it and she is choosing not to focus her energy there.”

